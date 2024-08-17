Published 12:15 IST, August 17th 2024
Marketa Vondrousova and Cam Norrie withdraw from U.S. Open because of injuries
Marketa Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, and Cam Norrie pulled out of the U.S. Open on Friday because of injuries. The 18th-ranked Vondrousova has been sidelined by a hurt hand, and the 47th-ranked Norrie has a forearm problem.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Marketa Vondrousova | Image: AP
