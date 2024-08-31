Published 10:14 IST, August 31st 2024
Massive Shocker at US Open! Alexei Popyrin Stuns Novak Djoković, Shattering his 25th Title Hopes
The No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic aimed to become the first tennis player in history to win 25 Grand Slam singles titles. But he was defeated by Alexei Popyrin.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, wipes his face against Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, during a third-round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Image: AP
09:31 IST, August 31st 2024