Updated January 26th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

Medical episode delays Australian Open semifinal as Novak Djokovic rallies to force a fourth set

The Australian Open semifinal between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic was postponed on Saturday due to a spectator needing medical attention during the third set.

Associated Press Television News
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner
A spectator is assisted from Rod Laver Arena by medical staff during the semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open | Image: AP
The Australian Open semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner was delayed while a spectator received medical help in the third set on Saturday.

Top-ranked Djokovic had lost the first two sets and was serving at 5-5 and deuece when play was interrupted. Ambulance officers attended to the spectator and then helped him walk out of Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic held serve in that game and then saved a match point in the tiebreaker before forcing the semifinal to a fourth set.

A 10-time champion in Australia, Djokovic had won all 10 previous semifinals he'd contested at Melbourne.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

