Advertisement

The world number one Novak Djokovic is all set to take on the challenge from the Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the Monte Carlo Masters 2024. Novak Djokovic is understandably the favourite to go all the way in the ATP 1000 events and is expected to dispatch the Italian when the two square off today. Djokovic is coming on the back of a straight set thumping of Roman Safiullin in his campaign opener. On the other hand Lorenzo Musetti beat French Arthur Fils in a closely contested match in the Round of 32.

Monte Carlo Master 2024 Live Streaming, Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti: All details you need to know

When will Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Live Streaming take place?

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Live Streaming will kickstart on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 4:20 PM in India.

Advertisement

Where will Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Live Streaming take place?

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetii Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Live Streaming will take place at the Court Reinier III at the Monte Carlo Country Club.

Advertisement

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Live Streaming in India on the Sony Liv app. Fans can also catch the Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetii Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Live telecast in India on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channel.

Advertisement

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Live Streaming in US?

Fans in US can watch Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Live Streaming in US on Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV.

Advertisement

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Live Streaming in UK?

People living in the UK can watch Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Live Streaming in UK on Sky Go and Tennis TV subscribers can watch on Tennis TV.

Advertisement

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Live Streaming in Australia?

For fans in down under wanting to catch Novak Djokovic in action, Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Live Streaming in Australia will take place on Tennis TV app.