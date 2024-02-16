English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 14:06 IST

Bengaluru Open: Sumit Nagal battles past Hong Kong's Coleman Wong, moves into quarterfinals

Sumit Nagal was put through his sternest test yet by Coleman Wong but the second seeded Indian had enough grunt in him to fight past the Hong Kong man to enter the quarterfinals of the Bengaluru Open here on Thursday

Press Trust Of India
Sumit Nagal
Sumit Nagal | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Sumit Nagal was put through his sternest test yet by Coleman Wong but the second seeded Indian had enough grunt in him to fight past the Hong Kong man to enter the quarterfinals of the Bengaluru Open here on Thursday.

Nagal won 6-2 7-5 after an hour and 46 minutes of intense battle.

Advertisement

But the beginning belied the struggles awaited Nagal in the later stages of the match.

Nagal continued the pattern of earning an early break when he went up 2-0 in the opening set. But it was not all smooth sailing as the 26-year-old had to battle past from 0-30 down in the very next game to hold his serve.

Advertisement

Nagal got another break in the eighth game to bag the first set 6-2.

But the 19-year-old Wong had more fight in him in the second set.

Advertisement

After the first four games went by serve, the Hong Kong player broke Nagal in the fifth game, and it was the first time the Indian dropped his serve in this tournament.

Wong found his serves and ground shots going during this passage, as Nagal looked a tad perplexed by the unexpected fightback.

Advertisement

However, the world No. 98 broke back in the sixth game itself to restore the parity at 3-3, though it was more the result of his rival committing a couple of unforced errors.

In the seventh game, Nagal found himself 0-40 down as Wong pulled out a couple of fine winners on either flank of the court.

Advertisement

But Nagal lifted his game by a notch at this moment to make it a deuce and a couple of points later he managed to hold the serve to go 4-3 up.

The Indian star received a brilliant chance to close out the game in the 10th game when he went up 40-15 on Wong;s serve.

Advertisement

But Wong saved both the match points, hammering an ace down the middle first and followed it up with another bazooka serve that Nagal failed to retrieve from his backhand.

Wong eventually held his serve when Nagal drove a backhand into the net.

Advertisement

But Nagal did not miss his third match point which came in the 12th game.

Up 40-30, Nagal was pushed to a corner by Wong's strong volley, but the former champion found enough space to squeeze in a forehand cross court winner to finally walk off the court with a relived smile on his face.

Advertisement

Results (Singles, Pre-Quarterfinals): Sumit Nagal (2) beat Coleman Wong 6-2, 7-5, Stefano Napolitano (7) beat Vasek Pospisil 6-4 4-6 6-4, Moez Echargui beat Enrico Dalla Valle 6-2 6-2, Adam Walton (5) beat Gauthier Onclin 6-2 6-2.

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 14:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

15 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

16 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

16 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

16 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

16 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

16 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

16 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

16 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

16 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

16 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

16 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

16 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

18 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

19 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi lays foundation stone for NLC India's solar plant

    Business News14 minutes ago

  2. Big Boost to Navy and Coast Guard: Rs 29,000 Cr Deal Cleared by Ministry

    Defence17 minutes ago

  3. Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-367 FRIDAY Result Today

    Info18 minutes ago

  4. Ajay Singh, Busy Bee Airways bid for GoFirst

    Business News19 minutes ago

  5. Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme edition launched overseas

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo