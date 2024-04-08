Advertisement

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal shocked world number 38 Matteo Arnaldi in a gruelling three-set contest to earn his maiden main draw win at an ATP Masters event in Monte Carlo on Monday.

The top Indian singles player, who entered the ATP Masters 1000 event via qualifying route, erased a one-set deficit to turn the tables on his Italian opponent for a memorable 5-7 6-2 6-4 win in the first round. He will next take on world number seven Holger Rune from Denmark.

This is Nagal's third victory over a top-50 player and second time in the current season.

The 26-year-old had toppled the then world number 27 Alexander Bublik in straight sets at the Australian Open in Melbourne at the start of the 2024 season. He had also defeated then world No. 22 Chilean Cristian Garin in Argentina Open in March 2021.

Nagal, who qualified into the main draw with wins over higher-ranked players, has ensured himself a career-high rank of 80 with today's victory in the clay court event.

Ranked 95th in the world, Nagal had also qualified for the Indian Wells Masters in March this year but fell to formidable Canadian Milos Raonic in the first round. He had also competed in the Qualifiers of the Miami Masters but could not make the main draw.

The first set was on even keel with both players breaking each other once. Serving to stay in the set, Nagal lost his serve in the 12th game with Arnaldi attacking the Indian's first serve.

However, Nagal remained unperturbed and broke his rival twice in the second set for a comfortable 4-1 lead. His serve came under pressure in game six but he held and closed the set force a decider.

After trading a break with Arnaldi, Nagal broke his rival's serve for the second time in the seventh game of the thrid set to take a 4-3 lead and that proved to be decisive in the final outcome of the match. He consolidated the lead by pocketing the eighth game and served out the match in game 10.

Nagal had beaten world number 63 Flavio Cobolli of Italy 6-2 6-3 in the first round of qualifying event.