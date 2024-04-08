×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 22:11 IST

Sumit Nagal stuns world number 38 Arnaldi at Monte Carlo Masters

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal shocked world number 38 Matteo Arnaldi in a gruelling three-set contest to earn his maiden main draw win at an ATP Masters event in Monte Carlo on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sumit Nagal
Sumit Nagal | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal shocked world number 38 Matteo Arnaldi in a gruelling three-set contest to earn his maiden main draw win at an ATP Masters event in Monte Carlo on Monday.

The top Indian singles player, who entered the ATP Masters 1000 event via qualifying route, erased a one-set deficit to turn the tables on his Italian opponent for a memorable 5-7 6-2 6-4 win in the first round. He will next take on world number seven Holger Rune from Denmark.

Advertisement

This is Nagal's third victory over a top-50 player and second time in the current season.

The 26-year-old had toppled the then world number 27 Alexander Bublik in straight sets at the Australian Open in Melbourne at the start of the 2024 season. He had also defeated then world No. 22 Chilean Cristian Garin in Argentina Open in March 2021.

Advertisement

Nagal, who qualified into the main draw with wins over higher-ranked players, has ensured himself a career-high rank of 80 with today's victory in the clay court event.

Ranked 95th in the world, Nagal had also qualified for the Indian Wells Masters in March this year but fell to formidable Canadian Milos Raonic in the first round. He had also competed in the Qualifiers of the Miami Masters but could not make the main draw.

Advertisement

The first set was on even keel with both players breaking each other once. Serving to stay in the set, Nagal lost his serve in the 12th game with Arnaldi attacking the Indian's first serve.

However, Nagal remained unperturbed and broke his rival twice in the second set for a comfortable 4-1 lead. His serve came under pressure in game six but he held and closed the set force a decider.

Advertisement

After trading a break with Arnaldi, Nagal broke his rival's serve for the second time in the seventh game of the thrid set to take a 4-3 lead and that proved to be decisive in the final outcome of the match. He consolidated the lead by pocketing the eighth game and served out the match in game 10.

Nagal had beaten world number 63 Flavio Cobolli of Italy 6-2 6-3 in the first round of qualifying event. 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 22:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jasprit Bumrah Lethal Bowling Against Gujarat Titans

Yadav to replace Shami

a few seconds ago
I Don't Normally Read 'The Guardian:' S Jaishankar | Exclusive

S Jaishankar Exclusive

a minute ago
Assam: Woman Hacks To Death Three Children, Injures Minor Sister

Assam: Woman Hacks To Dea

2 minutes ago
CSK vs KKR

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Live

5 minutes ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on 400+

12 minutes ago
Tourist Guide Critically Injured in Terror Attack at South Kashmir's Padpawan, Shopian

Terror Attack in Kashmir

13 minutes ago
Shivam Dube

Dube & Rinku gets backing

14 minutes ago
Amit Sharma with Ajay Devgn

Amit Sharma On Maidaan

15 minutes ago
Golf

FOCUS: Golf Championship

18 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

18 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav LSG

Yadav's injury concern

19 minutes ago
Sumit Nagal

Nagal stuns world no. 38

22 minutes ago
"Record actually shows that the DMK was very much party to the decision(s)" made on the Katchatheevu island, Jaishankar told Republic.

S Jaishankar With Arnab

27 minutes ago
Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings returns home

31 minutes ago
Pakistan cricket team's training

Pak cricket team or army

32 minutes ago
Chamkila screening

Chamkila Screening

34 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir's Viral Video

37 minutes ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

S Jaishankar

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dinesh Karthik reveals his BIGGEST REGRET to R Ashwin

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Doctor Dies After She Flies Out of Door of Airstream Trailer

    World9 hours ago

  3. Nifty, Sensex hit record highs led by metals, realty

    Business News10 hours ago

  4. Amritpal's Mother Held Ahead of March Seeking His Transfer to Punjab

    India News11 hours ago

  5. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo