Updated March 6th, 2024 at 19:46 IST

Nagpur ITF Women’s Championships: Sahaja Yamlapalli makes pre-quarters

Sahaja came from behind to beat Vaidehi 3-6 6-1 6-1 in a one-hour and 46-minute contest at MSLTA Tennis Academy clay courts.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sahaja Yamalapalli
Sahaja Yamalapalli | Image:Indian Tennis
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Fifth seeded Indian Sahaja Yamlapalli defeated compatriot Vaidehi Chaudhari to advance into the pre-quarterfinals of the W35 Nagpur ITF Women’s Championships here on Wednesday.

Sahaja came from behind to beat Vaidehi 3-6 6-1 6-1 in a one-hour and 46-minute contest at MSLTA Tennis Academy clay courts.

Sahaja will now face wildcard entrant Sonal Patil in the last-16.

But four other Indians crashed out of the singles on Wednesday. Shrivalli Bhamidipaty crashed out with a 3-6 6-1 4-6 defeat at the hands of Russia’s Anastasia Zolotareva.

Akanksha Nitture was beaten by Romania’s Maria Bara 1-6 3-6, while the unseeded Dayeon Back from South Korea blanked the Indian qualifier Anjali Rathi 6-1 6-1 to make the round of 16.

Indian qualifier Vaishnavi Adkar stretched Japan’s Ikumi Yamazaki for two hours and 13 minutes before going down 6-3 4-6 3-6.

Japan’s Mei Yamaguchi upset third seeded Justina Mikulskyte of Lithuania 7-5 6-2.

Another Japanese Ayumi Koshiishi also progressed at the expense of fourth seeded Diana Marcinkevica from Lativa 6-4 7-6 (6).

In doubles, Sahaja worked in tandem with Miriana Tona to reach the quarterfinals with a 7-5 4-6 10-8 victory over Sharmada Balu from India and Rinon Okuwaki from Japan. 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 19:46 IST

