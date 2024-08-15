sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:52 IST, August 15th 2024

Naomi Osaka, fellow past champions Wawrinka, Thiem and Andreescu given US Open wild cards

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka and fellow past U.S. Open winners Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem and Bianca Andreescu were given wild cards Wednesday into this year's tournament.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Naomi Osaka
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates a point during her win over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur at the National Bank Open in Toronto | Image: AP
