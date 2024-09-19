Published 23:00 IST, September 19th 2024
Naomi Osaka to start 2025 season in New Zealand
Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka will start her 2025 season at the ASB Tennis Classic in Auckland in January.The four-time Grand Slam singles winner returned to tennis this year after an 18-month break during which she gave birth to a daughter, Shai .
