  • Nishikori wins in Montreal for first victory in an ATP Masters 1000 tournament since 2021

Published 16:34 IST, August 7th 2024

Nishikori wins in Montreal for first victory in an ATP Masters 1000 tournament since 2021

Kei Nishikori rallied to beat Alex Michelsen 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 on Tuesday in the first round of National Bank Open, earning his first victory in an ATP Masters 1000 event in three years.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ken Nishikori
Ken Nishikori returns a shot to USA's Alex Michelsonn during their first round match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal | Image: AP
