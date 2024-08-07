Published 16:34 IST, August 7th 2024

Nishikori wins in Montreal for first victory in an ATP Masters 1000 tournament since 2021

Kei Nishikori rallied to beat Alex Michelsen 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 on Tuesday in the first round of National Bank Open, earning his first victory in an ATP Masters 1000 event in three years.