Advertisement

In a highly contested Round of 32 match on Court 1 of the Indian Wells Masters, Novak Djokovic faced Luca Nardi. Djokovic recorded 4 aces and 1 double fault, while Nardi managed 6 aces but had 7 double faults. Djokovic had a first-serve percentage of 60% compared to Nardi's 71%. Despite a valiant effort, Djokovic fell short as Nardi claimed victory with a final score of 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Also Read: Carlos Alcaraz exclaims his zeal to seek revenge from Tennis player

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic had a major dispute with the chair umpire during his match against Luca Nardi

Tensions rose during the third round of the 2024 Indian Wells Masters when Novak Djokovic clashed with the chair umpire over a hindering call involving Luca Nardi.

Advertisement

Nardi delivered a dominant effort in the first set, defeating Djokovic 6-2. Despite the setback, the Serbian star came back in the second set, broke Nardi's serve to take a 2-0 lead. However, Nardi quickly countered by breaking back, causing controversy at a critical moment.

A disagreement ensued when Nardi paused before returning the ball, believing Djokovic's serve to be out. Djokovic, caught off by Nardi's move, halted before resuming to play. Despite the interruption, Nardi managed to convert the break point and win the game.

Advertisement

Djokovic was confused by the sequence of events and approached the chair umpire to convey his anger. However, the umpire insisted that Nardi's pause had no bearing on the point's finish, causing Djokovic and the officials to dispute even more strongly. The heated conversation looked like this:



Djokovic: "He stopped. He stopped," Chair Umpire: "He didn't make a call. He didn't actually stop the point," “Just because he's stopped doesn't mean the point stopped.”

Djokovic expressed his aggravation and expressed his bewilderment about the 20-year-old opponent's antics. Djokovic adamantly claimed that the Italian player should have been called for obstruction by the chair umpire for interfering during the pivotal point.

Djokovic: "Just because he stopped doesn't mean the point stopped? What are you talking about? He literally stopped and that's it and he confused me completely because I stopped as well. How can you not make that judgement?" he said. Chair Umpire: "Are you wanting me to call a hindrance?" Djokovic: "Of course," Chair Umpire: "Just because he stands there and doesn't continue the play, that's not grounds for a hindrance. If he was to come up saying 'out' or pointing 'out' or something along those lines, then yes I would agree with you 100%. But since he didn't do anything to actually stop the point,"

Also Read: Iga Swiatek moves on at Indian Wells with easy win over Danielle Collins

"He literally stopped" 🤯



A moment of contention during Novak Djokovic vs Luca Nardi...#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/AlVndqqBZM — Tennis TV (@TennisTV)

Despite the prior dispute, Novak Djokovic prevailed 6-3 and forced a decider by regaining momentum and controlling the second set. But Luca Nardi showed incredible tenacity and willpower, winning a close battle 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 against the world no. 1 in the rankings. Nardi achieved his greatest victory to date in his professional career with this noteworthy triumph, which is anticipated to be a turning point in his career. Luca Nardi will take on Tommy Paul in the Indian Wells tournament's fourth round, continuing his pursuit for glory in the esteemed competition where he knocked-out one of the GOATs, Novak Djokovic.