Updated January 19th, 2024 at 21:16 IST

Novak Djokovic drops MASSIVE truth-bomb: 'I know Roger Federer did not like the way I was behaving'

"I know certainly Federer didn't like the way I was behaving at the beginning. I think it didn't sit with him well. I don't know about the others."

Prateek Arya
Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Novak Djokovic successfully made it to the 4th round of the Australian Open 2023. The Serbian defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry in straight sets to enter the 4th round. Following his victory the 24-time Grand Slam winner brought what impression he had over one of his greatest on-court rival Roger Federer.

3 things you need to know

  • Novak Djokovic has advanced to the 4th round of Australian Open 2024    
  • Novak Djokovic spoke about why Roger Federer disliked him at first
  • Djokovic (24) and Federer (20) have a combined Grand Slam tally of 44

Also Read | Djokovic into 4th round after beating Etcheverry in 100th Aus Open match

Roger Federer did not like Novak Djokovic's behavior

Djokovic and Federer had a long-standing tennis rivalry. The behemoths first came across in 2006, with Federer initially dominating until Djokovic secured his first triumph in 2007. Their clashes have been distinguished by an unpredictable display of shot-making, with a remarkable consistency across various surfaces. They've faced off 50 times, with Djokovic leading 27-23. This includes 13-6 in finals and a record 11 semifinals at Grand Slams. Djokovic is the only player to have defeated Federer in all four major championships, while Federer has beaten Djokovic at each.

Djokovic was Federer's teammate during his final Laver Cup appearance in 2022, and he revealed how the Swiss great disliked his behavior at first. Following his third-round victory over Tomas Etcheverry, the Serbian star stated that Federer was not pleased with his behavior.

“That's a good question. I mean, I know certainly Federer didn't like the way I was behaving at the beginning. I think it didn't sit with him well. I don't know about the others. I guess I wasn't the favorite type of guy to some of the top guys because I was not afraid to say that I want to be the best player in the world. I was kind of - not kind of - I was confident. I felt like I have the game to back it up. I never, ever lacked respect," said Djokovic.

Also Read | Frustrated Daniil Medvedev throws racquet halfway across tennis court

Respect is there but winning is primary

Djokovic further stressed the competitive part of the game, and said while he always respects his opponents, the court is the place where anything can happen in the "heat of the moment."

"Whenever I start a match, before the match or finish the match, I would always greet the opponent, always acknowledge. Respect is something that I was taught that needs to be present regardless of what is happening. Obviously, on the court, a lot of things can happen in a kind of heat of a battle. It was a very long time ago now, 20 years since I made my first debut I think on the professional tour. It's really hard to say who liked me more or less. I think I named one, so I don't know. I can't recall others,” said Djokovic. 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 21:16 IST

