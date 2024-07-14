Published 11:49 IST, July 14th 2024

Novak Djokovic is 37 and had knee surgery last month but faces Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final

Not surprisingly, Novak Djokovic was far from convinced he could win Wimbledon when the tournament began less than a month after his surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.“I was just thinking about moving well (and) not injuring myself,” he said.