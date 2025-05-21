'Not Used to This. Motivation Is...' - Novak Djokovic Opens Up on French Open 2025 Hopes Amid Slump in Form

If the age-old metric of using form in the tournaments played prior to a Grand Slam is used to judge Novak Djokovic, then the former world number 1 would himself admit his chances don't look great.

He suffered a first-round exit in the Monte Carlo Masters, then went through the same ignominious feat in the Madrid Open, then pulled out of the Italian Open where the top-ranked players were playing.

And after all this came the split with coach Andy Murray, which Djokovic maintains had nothing to do with any kind of a falling out between the two.

But he did admit that his recent slump in form has been something new for him to be able to navigate.

Djokovic's Dreaded ‘Different Chapter’

He further added that it was something he knew would eventually come, as the times when he won almost every game he entered could not last forever.

"It’s a different chapter of my life that I’m trying to navigate myself through. I’m not particularly used to having this kind of circumstances where I would lose a consecutive match, tournaments, first rounds and so forth. I don’t think it ever happened for me in the last 20 years. But I knew that eventually that moment will come."

In a final bit of preparation for the French Open 2025, Djokovic will be taking part in the Geneva Open where he was granted a wildcard.

No Motivation Issues at Present

When a player grows older and starts to show signs of decline, there are naturally questions asked over the motivation of an athlete.

Sport is a young man's game despite the advancement of fitness techniques that has allowed even the likes of Djokovic to extend their careers.

However, Djokovic added that he is not lacking in motivation and the aim as of now is to keep winning more trophies.

"I’m trying to do well, I’m trying to win more trophies, I’m trying to build my form for Roland Garros, and perform at the desired, necessary level in order to go far in the tournament and challenge the best players in the world. So yes, the motivation is still there."