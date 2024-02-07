English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

Djokovic out of AUS Open! Jannik Sinner shocks the world, breaks Novak's 18 year unbeaten streak

Jannik Sinner made a tremendous effort to defeat Novak Djokovic, who has been nearly invincible in AO, to reach the men's singles final.

Pavitra Shome
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner at Australian Open
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner at Australian Open | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Jannik Sinner put up an incredible effort to win against the almost unbeatable in AO, Novak Djokovic, to reach to the men's singles final. He defeated the world number one Djokovic by 1-6, 2-6, 7(8)-6(6), 3-6 at the Rod Laver Arena.

3 things you need to know

  • Novak Djokovic has a record of 10 Australian Open titles
  • Djokovic was undefeated in Australian Open Semifinals
  • Jannik Sinner becomes the first-ever Italian Tennis player to reach the Men's Singles Final

Novak Djokovic ousted by Jannik Sinner as the Italian makes history

The 22-year-old Italian broke Djokovic’s serve twice in each of the first two sets but missed a match point in the third set of a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 victory Friday that earned him a place in a Grand Slam final for the first time. Sinner took the first two sets in under 1 1/4 hours in an astonishing start to the match.

He'll play either third-seeded Daniil Medvedev or No. 6 Alexander Zverev for the championship on Sunday.

Djokovic’s bid for a record-extending 11th Australian and 25th major title overall will have to wait. He won three straight points to force a fourth set, but was immediately in trouble again on his serve.

Novak fended off three break points to hold from 15-40 down in the second game of the fourth but Sinner got a decisive service break in the fourth game, winning five straight points from 40-0 down to take a 3-1 lead.

Continuous chants of “Nole, Nole, Nole, Nole” echoed around Rod Laver Arena between big points from Djokovic fans encouraging their champion, giving it a football vibe.

He hadn’t lost a match at Melbourne Park since 2018 and was on a 33-match winning streak at the season’s first major. Every previous time he'd won a quarterfinal in Australia, Djokovic had gone on to win the hardcourt title. Since his debut in 2005, Djokovic remained unbeaten in semi-finals and finals in Melbourne Park. 

The loss to Djokovic at Wimbledon has become a turning point in their rivalry. After losing the first three meetings, Sinner won two of the next three — all in November — in the group stage of the ATP Finals in Turin and in the Davis Cup semifinals.

Sinner was the only player in the final four who didn’t drop a set in the tournament, and he spent almost four fewer hours on court through five rounds than Djokovic, who was taken to four sets three times.

(with AP inputs)

Published January 26th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

