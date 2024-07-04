Published 16:11 IST, July 4th 2024
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff lead the Olympics entry list
Novak Djokovic , Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray all were included on the entry list for tennis at the Paris Olympics released by the International Tennis Federation on Thursday, as was Daniil Medvedev.
Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Chile's Alejandro Tabilo at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, | Image: AP
