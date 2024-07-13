sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 10:20 IST, July 13th 2024

Novak Djokovic says Nick Kyrgios hinted at a return at the US Open -- but it might have been a joke

No one knows for sure when 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios will return to competition after nearly two years away from the tour because of injuries. But perhaps Kyrgios dropped a hint to Novak Djokovic while the two were practicing this week at the All England Club.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios returns to Novak Djokovic in the final of the men's singles on the 14th day of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:20 IST, July 13th 2024