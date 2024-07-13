Published 10:20 IST, July 13th 2024

Novak Djokovic says Nick Kyrgios hinted at a return at the US Open -- but it might have been a joke

No one knows for sure when 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios will return to competition after nearly two years away from the tour because of injuries. But perhaps Kyrgios dropped a hint to Novak Djokovic while the two were practicing this week at the All England Club.