English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 14:42 IST

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, AO 24 Semifinal Highlights: Sinner beats Novak, makes history

With the Australian Open down to the semis, Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner will face off in the Men's Singles Semifinals. Djokovic & Sinner will face off in the first semi-final match to determine who would proceed to the men's singles final. Novak has gained momentum and could make history. But Sinner is capable of doing a miracle. Check out the live action updates here in republicworld.com

Pavitra Shome
Novak Djokovic
Supporters of Novak Djokovic react during his semifinal against Jannik Sinner of Italy at the Australian Open | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
12: 41 IST, January 26th 2024

Jannik Sinner defeats Novak Djokovic after defeating him in the Semifinal! He is now the sole Italian player in history to reach the AO Men's Singles Final.

12: 25 IST, January 26th 2024

Jannik Sinner has found the pace as he leads the 4th set with a 4-1 lead

Advertisement
12: 10 IST, January 26th 2024

The fourth set is getting intense as both players go back and forth in search of an advantage. Sinner currently leads with a 2-1 lead.

11: 50 IST, January 26th 2024

Novak Djokovic came off An intense back and forth that went through a tirbreak and went 7(8)-6(6) vs Sinner

Advertisement
11: 48 IST, January 26th 2024

The Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Semifinal match reaches a 7-point tie break to determine the set winner

11: 30 IST, January 26th 2024

Djokovic makes a successful bounce back as he leads over Jannik Sinner with a 6-5 lead in the third set

Advertisement
11: 13 IST, January 26th 2024

Djokovic is getting back in the game after he went 5-4 against Sinner.

10: 58 IST, January 26th 2024

After some setbacks, Novak has got the groove and has took a 3-2 lead over over Jannik Sinner

Advertisement
10: 57 IST, January 26th 2024

After going two sets down, Novak has fins his way back into domination. He leads the third set with a 2-1 lead over Jannik Sinner

10: 32 IST, January 26th 2024

The stars aren't aligned for Djokovic today as Jannik Sinner continues to dominate! he is 6-2 in the second set.

Advertisement
10: 26 IST, January 26th 2024

Jannik Sinner continues to dominate as he leads 5-2 in the second set.

10: 12 IST, January 26th 2024

Novak Djokovic is yet to take a lead as Jannik Sinner continues to dominate in the semifinal match. The Italian is 3-2 against Djokovic in the 2nd set

Advertisement
10: 11 IST, January 26th 2024

Jannik Sinner has picked up a BIG start as he leads 6-1 over Novak Djokovic. Will the Serb bounce back?

9: 44 IST, January 26th 2024

The Italian Tennis star is on fire after he took a 4-1 lead over Djokovic in the first set 

Advertisement
9: 32 IST, January 26th 2024

Jannik Sinner is off to a flying start! He is now 3-0 over Djokovic in the first set

9: 20 IST, January 26th 2024

The toss has been made, and Sinner will serve first. We are probably in for an exciting match ahead.

Advertisement
9: 17 IST, January 26th 2024

The semifinal action officially begins! Here we go

9: 09 IST, January 26th 2024

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner have arrived at the Rod Laver Arena and the game will begin shortly

Advertisement
8: 59 IST, January 26th 2024

The Djokovic vs Sinner Semifinal will be live in a few minutes now.

8: 12 IST, January 26th 2024
Advertisement
7: 16 IST, January 26th 2024

The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Semifinals action is set for a 09:00 AM IST Start time

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress' Yuvraj a Non-Starter: PM Modi's Direct Attack Against RaGa

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. Sunrisers reach second consecutive SA20 final

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  3. Golden era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. Sid-Kiara Give Us Ethnic Fashion Goals

    Web Stories11 minutes ago

  5. 6 Dead, 46 Others Missing As Landslides Hit Southern Philippines

    World11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement