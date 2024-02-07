Updated January 26th, 2024 at 14:42 IST
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, AO 24 Semifinal Highlights: Sinner beats Novak, makes history
With the Australian Open down to the semis, Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner will face off in the Men's Singles Semifinals. Djokovic & Sinner will face off in the first semi-final match to determine who would proceed to the men's singles final. Novak has gained momentum and could make history. But Sinner is capable of doing a miracle. Check out the live action updates here in republicworld.com
12: 41 IST, January 26th 2024
Jannik Sinner defeats Novak Djokovic after defeating him in the Semifinal! He is now the sole Italian player in history to reach the AO Men's Singles Final.
12: 25 IST, January 26th 2024
Jannik Sinner has found the pace as he leads the 4th set with a 4-1 lead
12: 10 IST, January 26th 2024
The fourth set is getting intense as both players go back and forth in search of an advantage. Sinner currently leads with a 2-1 lead.
11: 50 IST, January 26th 2024
Novak Djokovic came off An intense back and forth that went through a tirbreak and went 7(8)-6(6) vs Sinner
11: 48 IST, January 26th 2024
The Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Semifinal match reaches a 7-point tie break to determine the set winner
11: 30 IST, January 26th 2024
Djokovic makes a successful bounce back as he leads over Jannik Sinner with a 6-5 lead in the third set
11: 13 IST, January 26th 2024
Djokovic is getting back in the game after he went 5-4 against Sinner.
10: 58 IST, January 26th 2024
After some setbacks, Novak has got the groove and has took a 3-2 lead over over Jannik Sinner
10: 57 IST, January 26th 2024
After going two sets down, Novak has fins his way back into domination. He leads the third set with a 2-1 lead over Jannik Sinner
10: 32 IST, January 26th 2024
The stars aren't aligned for Djokovic today as Jannik Sinner continues to dominate! he is 6-2 in the second set.
10: 26 IST, January 26th 2024
Jannik Sinner continues to dominate as he leads 5-2 in the second set.
10: 12 IST, January 26th 2024
Novak Djokovic is yet to take a lead as Jannik Sinner continues to dominate in the semifinal match. The Italian is 3-2 against Djokovic in the 2nd set
10: 11 IST, January 26th 2024
Jannik Sinner has picked up a BIG start as he leads 6-1 over Novak Djokovic. Will the Serb bounce back?
9: 44 IST, January 26th 2024
The Italian Tennis star is on fire after he took a 4-1 lead over Djokovic in the first set
9: 32 IST, January 26th 2024
Jannik Sinner is off to a flying start! He is now 3-0 over Djokovic in the first set
9: 20 IST, January 26th 2024
The toss has been made, and Sinner will serve first. We are probably in for an exciting match ahead.
9: 17 IST, January 26th 2024
The semifinal action officially begins! Here we go
9: 09 IST, January 26th 2024
Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner have arrived at the Rod Laver Arena and the game will begin shortly
8: 59 IST, January 26th 2024
The Djokovic vs Sinner Semifinal will be live in a few minutes now.
8: 12 IST, January 26th 2024
7: 16 IST, January 26th 2024
The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Semifinals action is set for a 09:00 AM IST Start time
