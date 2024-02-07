English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 07:05 IST

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: How to watch the AO 24 Semifinals in India UK, & US?

Against Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic has a 4-2 head-to-head record. This is everything you need to know on the AO 24 semifinal match between Djokovic & Sinner.

Pavitra Shome
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic reacts after winning the match. | Image:AP
  • 3 min read
With the Australian Open narrowed down to the semifinals, it is now time for Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner to face off in a Men's Singles Semi-Finals. Djokovic and Sinner will square off in the first semi-final match to see who advances to the men's singles final. With Alcaraz out of the race, the momentum has steered towards Novak, who can make history. But Sinner could pull off a miracle. On the other side, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev will face off in the semis, and the winner will head onto the Men's Singles final.

3 things you need to know 

  • Novak Djokovic has a record ten Australian Open singles titles and is on the hunt for his 11th
  • Djokovic will face off against Jannik Sinner
  • Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev will face off in the semis for the race to the final

Also Read: Novak Djokovic's million-dollar message for Rohan Bopanna after Indian become 'World's Oldest No.1'

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming, Australian Open Semifinal Match: All live streaming & details you need to know

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Semifinal Match take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Semifinal Match will take place on Friday, January 26th, and will take place at 09:00 AM.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Semifinal Match take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Semifinal Match will be hosted at the Rod Laver Arena, located within Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia .

How to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Semifinal Match Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Semifinal Match live in India via Star Sports Network (Channels: Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 5 HD and Sony Sports Ten 5).

How to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Semifinal Match Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Semifinal Match Live Streaming via the SonyLiv app and website.

Also Read: Defending champion Sabalenka beats U.S. Open winner Gauff to reach Australian Open final

How to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Semifinal Match Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Semifinal Match live telecast on Eurosport.

How to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Semifinal Match Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the United States can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open Semifinal Match live telecast on ESPN. The Live Streaming will be available at ESPN+.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 06:39 IST

