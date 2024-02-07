Advertisement

In a highly anticipated third-round match at the 2024 Australian Open, world No. 1, Novak Djokovic takes on the talented Argentine, Tomas Etcheverry, at Rod Laver Arena. With Djokovic's formidable skill and Etcheverry's promising potential, tennis fans can expect an enthralling and fiercely competitive encounter. The defending champion, Djokovic, is yet to find his perfect form and has been seen struggling in the competition so far, which he himself acknowledged.

3 things you need to know

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry will be played today

Novak Djokovic is the defending champion of the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has been unbeatable in Australia since 2018

Get hold of the live-streaming details of Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry in the 3rd round of the Australian Open.

When and where will the Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry match in the Australian Open 2024 start?

Djokovic and Etcheverry will play in the 3rd round at Rod Laver Arena on Friday, January 19, at 7:00 p.m. AEDT and 1:30 PM IST.

NOTE: The match timings are subject to change

Where to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry live telecast in the Australian Open 2024 in India?

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry in the Australian Open 2024 will be broadcast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi).

How can I watch Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry live streaming in the Australian Open 2024?

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry in the Australian Open 2024 will be live-streamed on Sony LIV’s app and website.

Where to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry live streaming in the UK?

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry in the Australian Open 2024 will be broadcast LIVE on Eurosport and live-streamed on Discovery+ at 8:00 a.m. GMT.

Where to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry live streaming in the USA?

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry in the Australian Open 2024 will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN, Tennis Channel and live-streamed on Fubo, ESPN+ at 3:00 a.m. ET.

Where to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry live streaming in Australia?

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry in the Australian Open 2024 will be broadcast LIVE on Channel Nine and live-streamed on Stan Sport at 7:00 p.m. AEDT.