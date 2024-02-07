Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 13:26 IST

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry Live Streaming: How to watch Australian Open in IND, UK, US & AUS

Get hold of the live-streaming details of the Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry match in the third round of the Australian Open 2024.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Novak Djokovic wins record-extending 7th title at Paris Masters
Novak Djokovic wins record-extending 7th title at Paris Masters | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

 In a highly anticipated third-round match at the 2024 Australian Open, world No. 1, Novak Djokovic takes on the talented Argentine, Tomas Etcheverry, at Rod Laver Arena. With Djokovic's formidable skill and Etcheverry's promising potential, tennis fans can expect an enthralling and fiercely competitive encounter.  The defending champion, Djokovic, is yet to find his perfect form and has been seen struggling in the competition so far, which he himself acknowledged.

3 things you need to know 

  •  Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry will be played today 
  • Novak Djokovic is the defending champion of the Australian Open 
  • Novak Djokovic has been unbeatable in Australia since 2018 

Get hold of the live-streaming details of Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry in the 3rd round of the Australian Open. 

Advertisement

When and where will the Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry match in the Australian Open 2024 start?

Djokovic and Etcheverry will play in the 3rd  round at Rod Laver Arena on Friday, January 19, at 7:00 p.m. AEDT and 1:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

NOTE: The match timings are subject to change

Where to watch the  Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry live telecast in the Australian Open 2024 in India? 

 Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry in the Australian Open 2024 will be broadcast LIVE on  Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi).

How can I watch Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry live streaming in the Australian Open 2024?

 Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry in the Australian Open 2024 will be live-streamed on Sony LIV’s app and website.

Where to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry live streaming in the UK?

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry in the Australian Open 2024 will be broadcast LIVE on Eurosport and live-streamed on Discovery+ at 8:00 a.m. GMT.

Where to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry live streaming in the USA?

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry in the Australian Open 2024 will be broadcast LIVE on  ESPN, Tennis Channel and live-streamed on Fubo, ESPN+ at 3:00 a.m. ET.

Where to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry live streaming in Australia? 

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry in the Australian Open 2024 will be broadcast LIVE  on Channel Nine and live-streamed on Stan Sport at 7:00 p.m. AEDT.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 10:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News23 minutes ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor Teases Cop Drama Deva, Says 'It's An Edgy Action Thriller'

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  3. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World28 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News29 minutes ago

  5. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement