Advertisement

Novak Djokovic displayed an extraordinary performance in the Australian Open 2024 fourth round, securing his spot in the quarterfinals with a commanding victory over Adrian Mannarino. Djokovic's dominant play led to a 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 win, showcasing his superiority on the court. With a total of 17 aces and an impressive 70% first-serve percentage, Djokovic's serve was a powerhouse throughout the match. His exceptional performance at crucial moments was evident by converting 7 out of 11 break points. Mannarino's valiant effort could not match Djokovic's prowess, resulting in a comprehensive victory for the Serbian maestro.

3 things you need to know

Novak Djokovic is the defending champion of the Australian Open

Djokovic has been unbeatable in the tournament since 2018

Djokovic has now reached the quarterfinal of the competition

Also Read: Djokovic hopes to see Indian talent emerge on the biggest stage

Advertisement

Medvedev recalls a memory with Djokovic from 2017

Recently, Daniil Medvedev reminisced about hitchhiking with Novak Djokovic to his first Russian Davis Cup campaign. On Saturday, January 20, at Margaret Court Arena, Medvedev defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada by a score of 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 to earn a trip down memory lane and advance to the Australian Open's fourth round. Nuno Borges of Portugal will be his next opponent in the race for a quarterfinal place.

Advertisement

During a press conference at the Melbourne Major following his triumph, Medvedev was shown an old picture of himself and Djokovic. The photo, which was shot in 2017, shows Medvedev after his sad mid-match retirement from cramping during his Russia Davis Cup debut against Djokovic.

The Russian tennis star reflected on the past, recalling how he had granted Djokovic's wish to come with him for the competition, giving his early experiences playing internationally a more intimate touch. He said:

Advertisement

"The story was unbelievable," he said. "We practiced with Novak, that was so funny. He was even like: 'Oh, we play Davis Cup in a couple of days.' I was like: 'Yeah. Are you going?' [He said] 'Yeah, I'm going. When are you going?' I was like: 'Saturday.'He was [like]: 'Do you want to go with me?'"



"Honestly, I feel like I'm a shy person. At first, I say: 'No, no, Federation already took tickets for me,' it was one stop, three hours away and something. In one hour when the practice finished, [I said]: 'Novak, really, I can come with you?' He was: 'Yeah.' I was: 'Okay, I will come.'"

"I think that's what sometimes people don't know about Novak. He can be tough on the court, like I can be. He can be this and that. But me, since the first time I met him, I was 400 in the world. Now I'm 3 in the world. Was 1 in the world. I feel like he treats me like before," the World No. 3 added.