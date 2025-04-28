WATCH | Power Cut Forces Tennis Player to Abandon Interview Mid-way - And Leads to Suspension of Play in Madrid Open

Rising American tennis star Coco Gauff was left looking absolutely confused when she found her post-match interview at the Madrid Open cut off due to a power cut.

Gauff beat Belinda Bencic in dominating fashion, registering a 6-4, 6-2 victory in the Round of 16 match, took a few seconds to understand what happened before it registered.

Gauff had only just begun speaking about what it is that she had eaten before the match got underway when all audio of the interaction disappeared just a few seconds later.

It left the 21-year-old American looking slightly confused at first before it finally dawned on her what exactly has happened.

It is worth noting that reports are claiming that the power cuts have affected not just the nation of Spain, but also a few other European countries as well.

Portugal is one of the nations that has been hit in similar fashion as Spain, with other parts of the continent also feeling the brunt.

In fact, Gauff got lucky because she was able to complete her match - the power outage led to the rest of the day's play being suspended.

Power Outage Hits Day's Play

In fact, there are multiple matches that got put on hold due to the abrupt break that no one was expecting.

Such is the extent of the breakdown in power that the mayor of Madrid has warned people to keep their movements to a minimum.

"I ask all residents of Madrid to keep their movements to an absolute minimum and, if at all possible, to remain where they are. We want to keep all roads clear," Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida said in a video posted on social media.