Published 21:25 IST, November 13th 2024

PV Sindhu Moves To Pre-quarters, Lakshya Sen Bows Out Of Kumamoto Masters Japan

Lakshya Sen was eliminated in the first round of the Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 competition, while PV Sindhu easily advanced to the pre-quarterfinals. In 38 minutes, Sindhu defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand, who was rated 11, 21-12, 21-18.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
