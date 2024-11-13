Published 21:25 IST, November 13th 2024
PV Sindhu Moves To Pre-quarters, Lakshya Sen Bows Out Of Kumamoto Masters Japan
Lakshya Sen was eliminated in the first round of the Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 competition, while PV Sindhu easily advanced to the pre-quarterfinals. In 38 minutes, Sindhu defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand, who was rated 11, 21-12, 21-18.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PV Sindhu makes winning return in BATC 2024 | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
21:25 IST, November 13th 2024