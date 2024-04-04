Advertisement

Tennis enthusiasts were eagerly anticipating Rafael Nadal's return at the forthcoming Monte-Carlo Masters. However, he has officially announced his withdrawal due to his body not being sufficiently fit for competition. This setback comes less than two months before the commencement of the 2024 French Open, where Nadal is keen on participating.

Also Read: Defending Miami champ Daniil Medvedev wins 350th career match to reach quarterfinals

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Monte-Carlo Masters

As Rafael Nadal strives to craft a memorable farewell season, he faced another setback with his recent confirmation of missing the Monte-Carlo Masters due to physical constraints.

Advertisement

"Hello everyone! These are difficult times for me sportingly speaking. Unfortunately I inform you that I am not going to play in Monte Carlo. My body just won't let me," Rafael Nadal wrote on Twitter.

¡Hola a todos! Están siendo tiempos difíciles para mí deportivamente hablando.

Desgraciadamente os comunico que no voy a jugar en Montecarlo. Simplemente mi cuerpo no me deja. pic.twitter.com/oibcC4pBXo — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 4, 2024

Also Read: Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden move a step ahead in Miami Open, secure men's doubles quarters spot

The former World No. 1 has dropped to 649th in the most recent ATP Rankings. Rafael Nadal suffered a hip injury at last year's Australian Open, leading him to miss the remainder of the season.

Advertisement

He made a comeback at this year's Brisbane International but was defeated by Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals. Since then, he hasn't participated in any Tour-level matches, though he did compete against Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition match in Las Vegas last month.