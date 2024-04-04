×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 22:20 IST

'My body just won't let me': Rafael Nadal nearing retirement? Another depressing update from Rafa

As Rafael Nadal strives to craft a memorable farewell season, he faced another setback with his recent confirmation of missing the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
Tennis enthusiasts were eagerly anticipating Rafael Nadal's return at the forthcoming Monte-Carlo Masters. However, he has officially announced his withdrawal due to his body not being sufficiently fit for competition. This setback comes less than two months before the commencement of the 2024 French Open, where Nadal is keen on participating.

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Monte-Carlo Masters

As Rafael Nadal strives to craft a memorable farewell season, he faced another setback with his recent confirmation of missing the Monte-Carlo Masters due to physical constraints.

"Hello everyone! These are difficult times for me sportingly speaking. Unfortunately I inform you that I am not going to play in Monte Carlo. My body just won't let me," Rafael Nadal wrote on Twitter. 

The former World No. 1 has dropped to 649th in the most recent ATP Rankings. Rafael Nadal suffered a hip injury at last year's Australian Open, leading him to miss the remainder of the season.

He made a comeback at this year's Brisbane International but was defeated by Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals. Since then, he hasn't participated in any Tour-level matches, though he did compete against Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition match in Las Vegas last month.

 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 22:12 IST

