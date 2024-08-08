sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:03 IST, August 8th 2024

Rafael Nadal withdraws from the US Open, 3rd Grand Slam tournament to miss this year

Rafael Nadal pulled out of the US Open on Wednesday, making it the third Grand Slam tournament he's missed this season and raising more questions about his future in tennis at age 38.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rafael Nadal
Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their men's singles second round match at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
