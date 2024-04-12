×

Updated March 26th, 2023 at 16:46 IST

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mukund Sasikumar to lead Indian challenge in Mysuru Open

The USD25,000 F6 Futures event, being hosted by the Karnataka Lawn Tennis Association, will mark the return of ITF tennis to the city after eight years. Ramkumar had emerged winner the last time the tournament was held here in 2015.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ramkumar Ramanathan
Image: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Davis Cupper Ramkumar Ramanathan and India No. 2 Mukund Sasikumar will lead the hosts' challenge in the ITF Mysuru Open 2023, scheduled to commence here on Monday.

The USD25,000 F6 Futures event, being hosted by the Karnataka Lawn Tennis Association, will mark the return of ITF tennis to the city after eight years.

Ramkumar had emerged winner the last time the tournament was held here in 2015.

The other leading Indians in the fray for the week-long tournament include Sidharth Rawat, Digvijay Pratap Singh, Manish Sureshkumar, Niki Poonacha and Karan Singh.

Russian player Evgeny Donskoy, who made headlines by defeating Swiss ace Roger Federer at the Dubai Tennis Championships in 2017, will be the star attraction of the tournament.

The 32-year-old, once ranked No. 65 in the world, also has wins against star Russian player Daniil Medvedev and Canadian big server Milos Raonic before they broke into the top-10.

The tournament will also see international players like Vietnam's Ly Hoang Nam, ranked No. 245, and USA's Oliver Crawford vying for the top purse.

Local boy SD Prajwal Dev will also be eyeing an ITF title after his good runs in recent events. 

Two Mysuru players -- Manish Ganesh and R Suraj Prabodh --, Bengaluru's Rishi Reddy and Gujarat's Madhwin Kamath have been handed wildcard entries to the singles main draw.

The singles qualifiers will be played on March 26 and 27, while the main draw will begin on March 28. 

Published March 26th, 2023 at 16:46 IST

