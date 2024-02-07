English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 18:45 IST

Sania Mirza posts another cryptic message after split from Shoaib Malik, how do you 'reflect' on it?

Sania Mirza, a former tennis star, shared her first Instagram message after Shoaib Malik's divorce became widely popular.

Pavitra Shome
Sania Mirza shares thought after Shoaib Malik's marriage
Sania Mirza shares thought after Shoaib Malik's marriage | Image:Shoaib Malik/Sania Mirza/ Instagram
  • 2 min read
Sania Mirza has received a lot of attention lately. The issue involving Mirza and former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik sparked many speculations, which she has finally put to rest. Sania continues to work as a television personality throughout the Australian Open. The former WTA number one Indian player in women's singles lifted her solitary absence on Instagram, making a reappearance with a simple one-word remark.  

Sania Mirza breaks her Instagram silence, shares a one-word remark  

Indian Women's Tennis legend Sania Mirza has returned to the social media platform Instagram since the announcement of her split from her estranged husband, former PAK cricketer Shoaib Malik. On January 26, Sania took to Instagram to post a brief and cutting statement. She shared an image of herself standing and looking at a mirror. She wrote, "Reflect."

Over time, Sania Mirza has been an active TV personality and has remained silent over her marital woes with Shoaib Malik. The former PAK cricketer caused mayhem when he shared pictures of his marriage with actress Sana Javed. The former Indian Tennis star's team had to put up a statement to calm the situation, which also revealed that Shoaib and Sania were separated a few months back.

However, Sania Mirza fueled her divorce rumours after she shared a post regarding marriage and divorce, which ultimately led to the revelation of her split.

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely," Sania shared the quote on her Instagram Stories.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

