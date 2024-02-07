Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 14:39 IST

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal embrace heartwarming reunion, sharing joyful moments

Tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal reunite, sharing joyful moments alongside their agents in a heartwarming display of camaraderie.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are largely regarded as two of the best tennis players of all time. Their spectacular accomplishments, including many Grand Slam victories, extended stretches at the top of the rankings, and long-standing rivalry, have established their positions in tennis history. Their efforts have not only changed the game, but also inspired many spectators and aspiring players all around the world.

3 things you need to know

  • Rafael Nadal recently withdrew from the Australian Open 2024 owing to an injury 
  • Roger Federer retired from tennis in 2022
  • Nadal and Federer are two of the greatest players in the history of tennis 

Also Read: Protestor disrupts Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie match

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer spend time together 

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have remained friends even outside of the tennis court, as seen by Federer's recent encounter with the latter. In addition to their fierce competition on the court—which has resulted in 40 tour-level meetings—Federer and Nadal have cultivated an incredible friendship off the court that has captured the attention of tennis fans.

Federer recently made news by visiting Rafael Nadal's tennis academy in Mallorca, Spain, demonstrating their close relationship. The two tennis greats posted pictures and videos of their time together on social media. Federer was given a tour of the academy by Rafael Nadal, who also gave Federer insights into the fun times they had together.

Roger Federer once again resorted to social media to share a glimpse of their ongoing reunion, demonstrating the persistence of their friendship. Carlos Costa, the tennis player's agent, and Tony Godsick, an agent for Rafael Nadal, joined the pair in a happy snapshot that perfectly captures the festive mood of their time spent together.

The Swiss' Instagram story Cup 2022 - Day One
Federer's Instagram story, (Instagram/rogerfederer)

Also Read: Medvedev fondly reminisces early days trip with Novak Djokovic

The current top three players with the most Grand Slam titles in men's tennis are Novak Djokovic from Serbia with 24 titles, Rafael Nadal from Spain with 22 titles, and Roger Federer from Switzerland with 20 titles. Djokovic and Nadal are still active players, while Federer has retired. Their impressive achievements place them among the greatest in the sport's history.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 14:39 IST

