Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden have clinched the Australian Open 2024 trophy in the doubles category. The Indo-Aus pair defeated Simone Bolleli and Andrea Vavassori in the final of the Grand Slam tournament. Bopanna, who is set to become the new World No.1 in the doubles category, has won his second Grand Slam tournament.

3 things you need to know

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden won the Australian Open 2024 in the doubles category

The final score turned out to be 7-6, 7-5

Rohan Bopanna becomes the oldest player to reach the World No.1 ranking in the doubles category

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden captures the highest prize in Australia

After being assured of capturing the No.1 seed in the ATP rankings, the week has compounded to become even better for the Indian tennis player. Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden have won the Australian Open 2024 doubles final to secure the Grand Slam victory. The Indo-Aussie pair defeated the Italians Simone Bolleli and Andrea Vavassori, 7-6, 7-5, in the final of the Australian Open 2024.

Road to the championship

Coming into the final, Rohan Bopanna made history by becoming the oldest to reach the World No.1 Ranking. On the road to the championship, Bopanna and Ebden defeated James Duckworth and Marc Polmans

in the first round of the tournament. The pair prevailed over John Millman and Edward Winter in Round 2. They then got the better of Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektić in the next round. In the quarterfinal, Bopanna and Ebden defeated the Argentine pair of Máximo González

and Andrés Molteni. The pair then closed in on glory by beating Zhang Zhizhen and Tomas Machac. And in the final, Bopanna and Ebden again got the win in straight sets.

