English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden clinch Australian Open 2024; Defeat Bolleli-Vavassori in the final

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden have clinched the Australian Open 2024 trophy in the doubles category. The pair defeated Bolleli and Vavassori in the final.

Prateek Arya
Bopanna and Ebden
Bopanna and Ebden | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden have clinched the Australian Open 2024 trophy in the doubles category. The Indo-Aus pair defeated Simone Bolleli and Andrea Vavassori in the final of the Grand Slam tournament. Bopanna, who is set to become the new World No.1 in the doubles category, has won his second Grand Slam tournament.

3 things you need to know

  • Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden won the Australian Open 2024 in the doubles category
  • The final score turned out to be 7-6, 7-5
  • Rohan Bopanna becomes the oldest player to reach the World No.1 ranking in the doubles category

Also Read | Sania Mirza posts another cryptic message after split from Shoaib Malik

Advertisement

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden captures the highest prize in Australia

After being assured of capturing the No.1 seed in the ATP rankings, the week has compounded to become even better for the Indian tennis player. Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden have won the Australian Open 2024 doubles final to secure the Grand Slam victory. The Indo-Aussie pair defeated the Italians Simone Bolleli and Andrea Vavassori, 7-6, 7-5, in the final of the Australian Open 2024. 

Advertisement

Also Read | Indian team frets over visa denial to reserve player Prajwal Dev

Advertisement

Road to the championship

Coming into the final, Rohan Bopanna made history by becoming the oldest to reach the World No.1 Ranking. On the road to the championship, Bopanna and Ebden defeated James Duckworth and Marc Polmans

Advertisement

 in the first round of the tournament. The pair prevailed over John Millman and Edward Winter in Round 2. They then got the better of Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektić in the next round. In the quarterfinal, Bopanna and Ebden defeated the Argentine pair of Máximo González

 and Andrés Molteni. The pair then closed in on glory by beating Zhang Zhizhen and Tomas Machac. And in the final, Bopanna and Ebden again got the win in straight sets.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 18:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra, Delhi have highest number of EV charging stations

    Business News5 minutes ago

  2. BJP Protests Against Karnataka Government Inside Parliament

    Videos7 minutes ago

  3. Trent surges 15% to hit record high

    Business News8 minutes ago

  4. 2k People Suffer From Food Poisoning After Consuming Meal in Maharashtra

    India News8 minutes ago

  5. Replace Your Ordinary Cooking Oil With These Healthy Substitutes

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement