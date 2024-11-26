Rohan Bopanna And Sumit Nagal Set To Headline PSPB Inter-Unit Tennis Meet

Indian Tennis player Rohan Bopanna during the practice session on the eve of Paris Olympics | Image: ANI Photo

Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal will be the star attractions at the 43rd PSPB Inter-Unit Lawn Tennis Tournament, scheduled at the Deccan Gymkhana Tennis Courts here from November 27-30.

The tournament will also feature top Indian players, including Prarthana Thombare, Ankita Raina, Yuki Bhambri, and Vishnu Vardhan.

Organised by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, the event will see over 100 players representing teams from leading oil and gas corporations such as Indian Oil, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited, Oil India, Numaligarh Refinery Limited, Engineers India Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and the hosts, BPCL.

The tournament will have individual as well as team competitions in men’s, women’s and veterans’ categories and will be played as per ITF rules.

Teams: BPCL: women's - Vashnavi Adkar; veterans - Raj Kumar Dubey, PV Ravitej, N Chandrasekhar, Munesh Sharma, Joseph Anthony Kujur, Thomas James, Khuswinder, Manish Sharma.

IOCL: men’s - Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan, Sumit Nagal; women's - Prarthana Thombare, Riya Bhatia, Rushmi Chakravarthi; veterans’ - Pankaj Kumar Gangwar, Subash Rajora, Tribhuwan Kumar, Manoj Patir.

MNGL: men's - Neelabh Narayan ONGC: men's - Yuki Bhambri, J Vishnu Vardhan, VM Ranjeet; veterans’ – SKP Bhandari, Vijay PT, Amiya Sarkar, KS Rawat.

OIL: men's - Udit Gogoi, Sheikh Md. Iftikhar, Parthiv Kalita, Riyan Kashyap; veterans’ - Diganta Kr. Borah, Dr Shiddhartha Deori Bharali, Dhruba Jyoti Hazarika, Mohammed Hekim Ali.

NRL: men's - Subul Chandra Haloi, Siddartha Pratim Dutta, Rahul Anand, Rituraj Saikia; veterans’ - Jayanta Kamal, Bubul Jyoti Das, Krishna Kanta Dutta.

EIL: men’s - S Balaji, S Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Kumar; veterans’ - Rajnish Malik, RK Singh, Ajay Jain, Saurabh Agarwal.