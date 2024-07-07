sb.scorecardresearch
Published 01:08 IST, July 7th 2024

Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden pair crashes out of Wimbledon after straight-set defeat

Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Edben crashed out in the Wimbledon men’s doubles second round after straight-set defeat against Hendrick Jebens and Constantin Frantzen here on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden
Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden in action | Image: Instagram/@rohanbopanna0403
