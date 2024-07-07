Published 01:08 IST, July 7th 2024
Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden pair crashes out of Wimbledon after straight-set defeat
Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Edben crashed out in the Wimbledon men’s doubles second round after straight-set defeat against Hendrick Jebens and Constantin Frantzen here on Saturday.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden in action | Image: Instagram/@rohanbopanna0403
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
01:08 IST, July 7th 2024