LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

Australian Open 2024 Doubles Final highlights: Bopanna-Ebden secure AO 2024 title

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will face Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the Men's Doubles Final at the Australian Open. Bopanna went on to make history by becoming the oldest first-time world number one at the age of 43. The Bengaluru-based tennis sensation, along with his Australian partner Ebden, will be looking to win the prestigious championship in Melbourne. Check all Updates here.

Pavitra Shome
Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden
Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden in action | Image: Instagram/@rohanbopanna0403
6: 13 IST, January 27th 2024

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden have won the Australian Open 2024 title. The final score turned out to be 7-6, 7-5. 

5: 37 IST, January 27th 2024

It is 3-3 in the second set.

5: 13 IST, January 27th 2024

After not being able to get the break of serve, Bopanna and Ebden got the job done via. tie-breaker. Bopanna-Ebden wins first set, 7-6.

4: 56 IST, January 27th 2024

It's 5 all. Both the pairs have been solid with their service till now.

4: 28 IST, January 27th 2024

It is one game apiece in the first set.

3: 20 IST, January 27th 2024

The Bopanna & Ebden vs Bolelli & Vavassori, Australian Open Men's Doubles Final has an updated time of 03:30 PM

2: 52 IST, January 27th 2024

The Bopanna & Ebden vs Bolelli & Vavassori, Australian Open Men's Doubles Final timings have been updated: the match is set set a 3:25 PM start time

1: 31 IST, January 27th 2024

All eyes will remain on Rohan Bopanna as he takes the court with Matthew Ebden to compete in the AO Men's Doubles Final at 03:15 PM

