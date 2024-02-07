Updated January 27th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

Australian Open 2024 Doubles Final highlights: Bopanna-Ebden secure AO 2024 title

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will face Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the Men's Doubles Final at the Australian Open. Bopanna went on to make history by becoming the oldest first-time world number one at the age of 43. The Bengaluru-based tennis sensation, along with his Australian partner Ebden, will be looking to win the prestigious championship in Melbourne. Check all Updates here.