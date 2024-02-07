Updated January 27th, 2024 at 18:16 IST
Australian Open 2024 Doubles Final highlights: Bopanna-Ebden secure AO 2024 title
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will face Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the Men's Doubles Final at the Australian Open. Bopanna went on to make history by becoming the oldest first-time world number one at the age of 43. The Bengaluru-based tennis sensation, along with his Australian partner Ebden, will be looking to win the prestigious championship in Melbourne. Check all Updates here.
- Sports
- 1 min read
6: 13 IST, January 27th 2024
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden have won the Australian Open 2024 title. The final score turned out to be 7-6, 7-5.
5: 37 IST, January 27th 2024
It is 3-3 in the second set.
Advertisement
5: 13 IST, January 27th 2024
After not being able to get the break of serve, Bopanna and Ebden got the job done via. tie-breaker. Bopanna-Ebden wins first set, 7-6.
4: 56 IST, January 27th 2024
It's 5 all. Both the pairs have been solid with their service till now.
Advertisement
4: 28 IST, January 27th 2024
It is one game apiece in the first set.
3: 20 IST, January 27th 2024
The Bopanna & Ebden vs Bolelli & Vavassori, Australian Open Men's Doubles Final has an updated time of 03:30 PM
Advertisement
2: 52 IST, January 27th 2024
The Bopanna & Ebden vs Bolelli & Vavassori, Australian Open Men's Doubles Final timings have been updated: the match is set set a 3:25 PM start time
1: 31 IST, January 27th 2024
All eyes will remain on Rohan Bopanna as he takes the court with Matthew Ebden to compete in the AO Men's Doubles Final at 03:15 PM
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Trent surges 15% to hit record highBusiness News8 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.