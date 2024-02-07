Updated January 27th, 2024 at 12:11 IST
Bopanna & Ebden vs Bolelli & Vavassori Live Streaming: How to watch AUS Open Men's Doubles Final?
Bopanna & Ebden will clash against Bolelli & Vavassori in the final of the Men's Doubles at the Australian Open. Check all live streaming detsils here
Sports
- 3 min read
Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden will be in action against Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori in the Final of the Men's Doubles competition at the Australian Open. Bopanna has went on to make historry after he became the oldest first-time world No. 1 at age 43. The Bengaluru-based Tennis star, alonsgide his Aussie partener Ebden, will seek look to clinch the prestigious title in Melbourne.
3 things you need to know
- Rohan Bopanna became the oldest first-time world No. 1 at age 43
- Bopanna hails from Bengaluru, India
- Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden will battle for the Men's Doubles title at AUS Open
Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori Live Streaming, Australian Open Final Match: All live streaming & details you need to know
When will the Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori Australian Open Final Match take place?
The Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori Australian Open Final Match will take place on Saturday, January 27th, and will take place at 03:15 PM
Where will the Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori Australian Open Final Match take place?
The Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori Australian Open Final Match will be hosted at the Rod Laver Arena, located within Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
How to watch the Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori Australian Open Final Match Live telecast in India?
Fans in India can watch the Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori Australian Open Final Match live in India via Star Sports Network (Channels: Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 5 HD and Sony Sports Ten 5).
How to watch the Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori Australian Open Final Match Live Streaming in India?
Fans in India can watch the Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori Australian Open Final Match Live Streaming via the SonyLiv app and website.
How to watch the Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori Australian Open Final Match Live Streaming in the UK?
Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori Australian Open Final Match's live telecast on Eurosport.
How to watch the Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori Australian Open Final Match Live Streaming in the US?
Fans in the United States can watch the Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori Australian Open Final Match's live telecast on ESPN. The Live Streaming will be available on ESPN+.
Published January 27th, 2024 at 12:05 IST
