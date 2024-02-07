English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 17:36 IST

Sania Mirza confirms divorce with Shoaib Malik, wishes Pakistan cricketer well for new journey

Their split marks the end of a high-profile union that had generated huge interest among sports lovers from the two countries.

Press Trust Of India
Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik Separation
सानिया मिर्जा और शोएब मलिक | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sania Mirza's family on Sunday confirmed that the Indian tennis icon and Shoaib Malik have separated, a day after Pakistani cricketer announced his second marriage with actor Sana Javed.

Their split marks the end of a high-profile union that had generated huge interest among sports lovers from the two countries.

Advertisement

The 41-year-old Malik on Saturday posted his wedding picture with Sana on social media platforms.

"Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!," read the statement issued by Mirza's family.

Advertisement

"At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," the statement added.

The revelation comes amid long-standing rumours and speculation surrounding the strained relationship between Malik and Mirza, who got married in April 2010 in the Indian player's hometown of Hyderabad.

Advertisement

The rumours gained momentum when Malik recently unfollowed Mirza, 37, on Instagram, a move that further fuelled speculation about their marital discord.

They have a five-year-old son Izaan, who is currently living with Mirza.

Advertisement

Mirza, in a recent Instagram post, had alluded to personal struggles.

"Marriage is hard, Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard, Choose your hard. being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard," she posted in an instagram story.

Advertisement

"Communication is hard. No communicating is hard. Life will never be easy. I will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely." Celebrated as one of India's greatest tennis players, Sania announced her retirement from professional tennis last year after a illustrious career spanning two decades.

She won six Grand Slam titles in doubles and mixed doubles events.

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 17:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Ian Botham credits England for infusing life into Test cricket

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. Viral Video Showcases how Rubber Slippers Are Made| Watch

    Info16 minutes ago

  4. Maharashtra tops list of cyberfraud losses in 2023

    Business News18 minutes ago

  5. Pune: ECI Suspends 3 Officials For Stealing Control Unit of EVM

    Lok Sabha Elections19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement