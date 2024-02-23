Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 14:26 IST
Sorana Cirstea saves 6 match points in Dubai quarterfinals win over Marketa Vondrousova
Marketa Vondrousova, the Wimbledon winner, lost to Sorana Cirstea in the Dubai Championships quarterfinals on Thursday after leading 6-2, 5-1. Although Cirstea had previously triumphed in their first two meetings, the seasoned Romanian player acknowledged that she had anticipated a crushing defeat i
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova lost from 6-2, 5-1 ahead against Sorana Cirstea in the Dubai Championships quarterfinals on Thursday.
Vondrousova blew six match points in losing 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2.
Advertisement
Cirstea also won their previous two matchups but the Romanian veteran admitted she thought she was going to lose heavily in Dubai.
“This has to be the biggest comeback of my career,” Cirstea said. “To be honest, at a set and 5-1, I wasn't really thinking about winning anymore. I was like, make it nicer for the public, try to make it a little bit longer, try to give them a little bit of nicer tennis. I still don't know how I managed it.”
Advertisement
She suddenly started swinging freely while No. 7-seeded Vondrousova gradually grew more passive.
Cirstea saved two match points at 5-1 with aces. At 5-2, she saved another with a drive volley as she took control of the center of the court.
Advertisement
Two more match points were denied at 5-3 on serve. Vondrousova served for the match a third time at 6-5 but Cirstea wrong-footed her to rub out a sixth match point.
Cirstea rode the momentum through the tiebreaker and third set.
Advertisement
Ranked 22, Cirstea ensured an unseeded player will reach the final. She faces Jasmine Paolini, ranked 26, in the semifinals.
Another seed, No. 4 Elena Rybakina, withdrew before her quarterfinal because of a stomach illness. The beneficiary was Paolini of Italy, who advanced from her first quarterfinal of the year. She was nominated for 2023 most improved player.
Advertisement
Later quarterfinals featured No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek against Qinwen Zheng, and No. 3 Coco Gauff.
Advertisement
Published February 23rd, 2024 at 14:26 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Biden Meets Alexei Navalny's Wife & DaughterWorld15 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.