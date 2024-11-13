Published 17:02 IST, November 13th 2024
Spain-Poland Tie In Billie Jean King Cup Finals Postponed Due To Severe Weather Alert In Malaga
The first tie of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals between Spain and Poland was postponed on Wednesday because of a severe weather alert in the Malaga region.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Spain-Poland tie in Billie Jean King Cup Finals postponed because of severe weather alert in Malaga | Image: AP
