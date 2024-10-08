sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Army Jawans Kidnapped In J&K | Nasrallah's Successor Killed | Election Results | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |

Published 17:01 IST, October 8th 2024

Stefanos Tsitsipas sets up clash against Daniil Medvedev in Shanghai Masters

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev will meet for a 14th time, and first in nearly a year. The fifth-ranked Medvedev has a commanding 9-4 lead in the head-to-head series, which has spilled over into a war of words off the court in the past.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts during the men's singles third round match against Alexandre Muller, in the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China | Image: AP Photo/Andy Wong
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:01 IST, October 8th 2024