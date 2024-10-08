Published 17:01 IST, October 8th 2024
Stefanos Tsitsipas sets up clash against Daniil Medvedev in Shanghai Masters
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev will meet for a 14th time, and first in nearly a year. The fifth-ranked Medvedev has a commanding 9-4 lead in the head-to-head series, which has spilled over into a war of words off the court in the past.
Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts during the men's singles third round match against Alexandre Muller, in the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China | Image: AP Photo/Andy Wong
