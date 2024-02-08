English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 16:41 IST

Sumit Nagal one match away from making Australian Open main draw

Nagal beat Australian Edward Winter, a wild card, in the second qualifying match 6-3, 6-2 that lasted one hour and four minutes at the KIA Arena.

Press Trust Of India
Sumit Nagal
Sumit Nagal | Image:Special arrangements
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

India's Sumit Nagal is just one match away from making the main draw of the Australian Open tennis tournament as he reached the final round of the qualifying tournament here on Thursday.

Nagal beat Australian Edward Winter, a wild card, in the second qualifying match 6-3, 6-2 that lasted one hour and four minutes at the KIA Arena.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old Indian will face Alex Molcan of Slovakia in the final round on Friday for a place in the season-opening Grand Slam proper.

If Nagal, currently 139th in the singles world ranking, wins on Friday, he will enter the main round of a Grand Slam event for the first time since 2021 and fourth overall.

Advertisement

He made it to the main round of the US Open in 2019 and 2020, and then featured in the Australian Open main draw in 2021. 

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 16:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  2. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement