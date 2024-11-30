Sumit Nagal, Vaishnavi Adkar clinch singles titles at PSPB Inter-Unit meet

India's Sumit Nagal returns to Italy's Luca Nardi during the final match of ATP Challenger Chennai Open 2024 tennis tournament, in Chennai | Image: ANI Photo

Sumit Nagal and Vaishnavi Adkar clinched the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively at the 43rd PSPB Inter-Unit Lawn Tennis Tournament, while Rajkumar Dubey secured a double crown in the veterans’ events here on Saturday.

Representing Indian Oil, country's top singles player Nagal defeated ONGC’s J Vishnu Vardhan 6-4, 6-3 to claim the title.

In the women’s category, BPCL’s Vaishnavi Adkar outclassed Indian Oil’s Riya Bhatia 6-3, 6-3 for the championship.

Dubey of BPCL A dominated the veterans' events, winning both the singles and doubles titles.

He edged past teammate Munesh Sharma 8-6 in the singles final and then partnered with Sharma to defeat OIL’s Siddharth Bharali and Diganta Bora 6-4, 6-3.

In the veterans' team event, ONGC defeated IOCL 2-1, with KS Rawat leading the charge by winning his singles and doubles matches.

Results: Men’s singles: Sumit Nagal (IOCL) b J Vishnu Vardhan (ONGC) 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s singles: Vaishnavi Adkar (BPCL) b Riya Bhatia (IOCL) 6-2, 6-2.

Veterans' singles: Rajkumar Dubey (BPCL A) btMunesh Sharma (BPCL A) 8-6.

Veterans' doubles: Rajkumar Dubey/Munesh Sharma (BPCL A) b Siddharth Bharali/Diganta Bora (OIL) 6-4, 6-3.