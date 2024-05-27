Sumit Nagal celebrates after defeating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in their first round match at the Australian Open | Image: AP

Sumit Nagal is all set to start his Roland Garros campaign against world no 18 Karen Khachanov. Nagal will be looking to make a good run at the clay courts in French Open this year as he will want to put his poor run of form behind.

Sumit Nagal vs Karen Khachanov , French Open Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will Sumit Nagal vs Karen Khachanov French Open take place?

The Sumit Nagal vs Karen Khachanov match will commence on Monday, May 27th, 2024. The match will begin at 03:45 PM IST onwards.

Where will Sumit Nagal vs Karen Khachanov French Open match take place?

The Sumit Nagal vs Karen Khachanov will be hosted at the Court No.7 at the Rolland Garros in Paris, France.

How to watch Sumit Nagal vs Karen Khachanov French Open Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Sumit Nagal vs Karen Khachanov Live Streaming via the SonyLiv app and website and Tennis TV. The live telecast will be available via the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch Sumit Nagal vs Karen Khachanov French Open Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Sumit Nagal vs Karen Khachanov Live telecast on Eurosport. The live streaming will be available via Disovery +.

How to watch Sumit Nagal vs Karen Khachanov French Open Live Streaming in USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the Sumit Nagal vs Karen Khachanov Live Streaming on Fubo TV.

How to watch Sumit Nagal vs Karen Kachanov French Open Live Streaming in Australia?

Fans down under can watch the SUmin Nagal vs Karen Khachanov French Open Live Streaming on 9Now.