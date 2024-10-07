Published 18:57 IST, October 7th 2024
Taylor Fritz and Grigor Dimitrov finally advance at rain-soaked Shanghai Masters
Taylor Fritz, the U.S. Open finalist, had led 4-3 in the opening set against Frenchman Terence Atmane when rain suspended play on Saturday at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, and then washed out all matches on the outside courts until Monday.
Grigor Dimitrov reacts during the men's singles second round match against Zizou Bergs of Belgium in the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center | Image: AP Photo/Andy Wong
