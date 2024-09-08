Published 14:32 IST, September 8th 2024
Taylor Fritz plays Jannik Sinner in the US Open men's final
Taylor Fritz is seeking the first Grand Slam singles title for an American man in 21 years , and Jannik Sinner will be trying for second major championship of the season when they meet in the U.S. Open final.
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, reacts after defeating Jack Draper, of Great Britain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Image: AP
