sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Manipur Attacks | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams |

Published 14:32 IST, September 8th 2024

Taylor Fritz plays Jannik Sinner in the US Open men's final

Taylor Fritz is seeking the first Grand Slam singles title for an American man in 21 years , and Jannik Sinner will be trying for second major championship of the season when they meet in the U.S. Open final.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, reacts after defeating Jack Draper, of Great Britain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

14:32 IST, September 8th 2024