Published 13:36 IST, August 30th 2024
Tennis legend Andre Agassi to visit India to flag off pickleball tour
Eight-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 tennis player Andre Agassi is set to visit India in January next year to inaugurate the PWR DUPR Indian Tour and League, a major event that aims to popularise pickleball in the country.
SportFit
- 2 min read
Press Trust Of India
Pickleball Championship | Image: Special arrangement
- Listen to this article
