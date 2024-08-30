sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:36 IST, August 30th 2024

Tennis legend Andre Agassi to visit India to flag off pickleball tour

Eight-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 tennis player Andre Agassi is set to visit India in January next year to inaugurate the PWR DUPR Indian Tour and League, a major event that aims to popularise pickleball in the country.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pickleball Championship
Pickleball Championship | Image: Special arrangement
