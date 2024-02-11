English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 20:46 IST

'The hospitality was top-class': Mumbai Open finalist Storm Hunter on her maiden experience in India

Australian Storm Hunter, on her maiden visit to India is excited with the experience and all the more. She has sailed into the singles finals of Mumbai Open.

Republic Sports Desk
Storm Hunter
Storm Hunter | Image:Mumbai Open
  • 2 min read
Australian Storm Hunter, on her maiden visit to India is excited with the experience and all the more, since she has sailed into the singles finals of the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series Tennis Championships, being organized by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) and the Cricket Club of India (CCI).

The 29-year-old left-handed Hunter defeated 22-year-old eighth seeded American Katie Volynets 6-4, 7-6(4) in the semi-finals, and will clash with 21-year-old Latvian sixth seed Darja Seministaja in Sunday’s final at the iconic CCI floodlit courts. Seministaja beat Dutchwoman Arianne Hartono 7-5, 6-4 in the second semi-finals.

Hunter, currently ranked No 3 in the world in doubles, during a media briefing has confessed that she has been soaking in every moment of her stay in Mumbai. “I am enjoying and learning a lot of things during my stay here in India. The people of Mumbai have been warm and helpful, making my stay very pleasant so far,” Hunter mentioned.

The Australian enjoyed a smooth passage to the semi-finals after Russian teenager Alina Korneeva withdrew from the tournament due to a viral illness. The Australian also benefited from a retirement earlier in the week when Hungary’s Fanny Stollar withdrew after trailing 0-3 in the first set of their first round clash.

Hunter utilized her spare time by mingling and interacting with young upcoming tennis kids during a clinic on the practice courts. “I enjoyed spending time with the children learning this sport at the tennis clinic. It was great to share my experience with them (children) and as a tennis player it felt amazing. I felt excited and decided to make a reel about my whole experience of this tour which received a lot of positive comments,” she admitted.

The Aussie star mentioned she loves Indian cuisine and relished the different dishes. “I fell in love with Indian food, especially Uttapam which I have for breakfast. Apart from that I enjoyed having vegetable curry and paneer during my meals”.

“I thank MSLTA and CCI for putting up this wonderful event. The entire tournament was well-organised. The hospitality was top-class and the playing conditions were excellent,” she said.

“I hope to win the final and if I achieve my dream, I will definitely have to return back to defend the title,” she said before a cool down session.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 20:46 IST

