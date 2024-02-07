Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 19:02 IST

'This is my last chance. If I finish the year on 100 again...': Ex-Grand Slam winner's tragic update

The game of tennis is going through a transition where several fresh faces are making their mark, and many veterans are looking to make the most of last chance.

Prateek Arya
Dominic Thiem
Dominic Thiem won the US Open title in 2020. | Image:AP
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
With the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Daniil Medvedev presenting the case for replacing the revered Big 3 of Tennis, it can be gauged that the new generation has finally landed on the mainstream and is here to stay. While the sport needs fresh faces, new superstars, and of course, the brimming rivalries, but the evolution has a down point as well.

3 things you need to know

  • Jannik Sinner recently won the Australian Open 2024 title
  • Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final
  • The new generation has apparently made its first big mark

Also Read | Jannik Sinner withdraws from Open 13 Provence tournament

Once a competitor who stood toe-to-toe with Big 3 is now counting on his ‘last chance’

Not long ago there used to be a time when Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic were ruling the charts, and along with them, Andy Murray, and Stand Wawrinka were also in the contest for the majors. Competing against these veterans and finding success as well, Dominic Thiem was emerging as the potential hair for the top titles at that time. As years have passed the same exciting prospect has turned into a veteran as well. 

The 2020 US Open winner, Dominic Thiem, recently made a jarring statement about his future. The 30-year-old has endured a number of injuries in the past 3-4 years, and the damage has seemingly taken a toll on his performance and on-court activity. Consequently, the Austrian sees the 2024 season as his "last chance."

"I see this as my last chance. If I can do it, it can happen quickly," he said. "I've been back for two years since the injury, and I finished 2022 at 100 or so and last year at 98. Should I end the year at 100 again, you have to think about whether the whole thing is still worth it." Thiem told 

Also Read | ‘Head of State’ security for Indian Davis Cup team in Islamabad

Awaiting success

The former World No.3 crashed out of the Australian Open 2024 in the first round, following a defeat against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Speaking about the 2024 season, Thiem has made it known that he will miss the Indian Wells and Miami Open, and would be looking to make a mark during the clay season.

Since he has parted ways with Benjamin Ebrahimzadeh, he is set to recruit a new coach as well.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 19:02 IST

