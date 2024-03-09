Iga Swiatek reacts during a match against Danielle Collins, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells | Image: AP

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek moved on at the BNP Paribas Open with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over power-hitting Danielle Collins on Friday.

Swiatek improved to 15-2 this season and earned her fifth straight win over the 30-year-old American, who previously announced that she intends to retire after the season.

The two met in January in the second round of the Australian Open, with Swiatek winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

This one was much easier.

Swiatek, a four-time major champion, won 71.1% of her first-serve points, compared to Collins' 50%. Collins did herself no favors with unforced errors and seven double-faults.

Swiatek now faces either Linda Noskova or Camila Giorgi, who were playing later Friday night. Swiatek lost in the third round at Melbourne Park to the 19-year-old Noskova.

In other women's action, Angelique Kerber battled back to beat Jelena Ostapenko 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in a matchup of former Grand Slam champions. It was similar to Kerber's three-set win in Cincinnati in 2021 before she became a mother and returned to action this year.

Kerber, who reached the Indian Wells final in 2019, is a three-time Grand Slam titlist.

On the men’s side, Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner cruised to a 6-3, 6-0 win over Thanasi Kokkinakis to extend his winning streak to 16 matches. The third-ranked Sinner won 74.5% of his service points to run his all-time record against Kokkinakis to 4-0.

Andrey Rublev defeated Andy Murray 7-6 (3), 6-1, while Alejandro Tabilo, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur also won in straight sets.