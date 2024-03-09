×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek moves on at Indian Wells with easy win over Danielle Collins

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek moved on at the BNP Paribas Open with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over power-hitting Danielle Collins.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek reacts during a match against Danielle Collins, of the United States, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek moved on at the BNP Paribas Open with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over power-hitting Danielle Collins on Friday.

Swiatek improved to 15-2 this season and earned her fifth straight win over the 30-year-old American, who previously announced that she intends to retire after the season.

Advertisement

The two met in January in the second round of the Australian Open, with Swiatek winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

This one was much easier.

Advertisement

Swiatek, a four-time major champion, won 71.1% of her first-serve points, compared to Collins' 50%. Collins did herself no favors with unforced errors and seven double-faults.

Swiatek now faces either Linda Noskova or Camila Giorgi, who were playing later Friday night. Swiatek lost in the third round at Melbourne Park to the 19-year-old Noskova.

Advertisement

In other women's action, Angelique Kerber battled back to beat Jelena Ostapenko 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in a matchup of former Grand Slam champions. It was similar to Kerber's three-set win in Cincinnati in 2021 before she became a mother and returned to action this year.

Kerber, who reached the Indian Wells final in 2019, is a three-time Grand Slam titlist.

Advertisement

On the men’s side, Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner cruised to a 6-3, 6-0 win over Thanasi Kokkinakis to extend his winning streak to 16 matches. The third-ranked Sinner won 74.5% of his service points to run his all-time record against Kokkinakis to 4-0.

Andrey Rublev defeated Andy Murray 7-6 (3), 6-1, while Alejandro Tabilo, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur also won in straight sets.

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

14 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

16 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

18 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

18 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

19 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

19 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

19 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

19 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

2 days ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

3 days ago
England Players

England players dive

3 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ‘National Security Compromised for Mamata's Vote Bank’: Amit Shah

    India News4 minutes ago

  2. China's employment challenges persist, says minister

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Kerala CM Orders CBI Probe into Veterinary Student's Death in Wayanad

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Texas judge scraps US labour board rule affecting companies

    Business News15 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Info17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo