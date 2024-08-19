sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:40 IST, August 19th 2024

Top-ranked Sinner reaches final in Cincinnati, but women's No. 1 Swiatek falls to Sabalenka

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner outlasted Alexander Zverev in a third-set tiebreaker Sunday to reach the final of the Cincinnati Open, while No. 1 Iga Swiatek was defeated in the women's semifinals by No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner | Image: x
