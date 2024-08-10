sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:39 IST, August 10th 2024

Top-seeded Coco Gauff tumbles out of National Bank Open, falling 6-4, 6-1 to Diana Shnaider

Top-seeded Coco Gauff tumbled out of the National Bank Open on Friday, falling 6-4, 6-1 to 14th-seeded Diana Shnaider in windy conditions at Sobeys Stadium.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff, of the United States, hits a return to Diana Shnaider, of Russia, at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto | Image: AP
