Published 10:39 IST, August 10th 2024
Top-seeded Coco Gauff tumbles out of National Bank Open, falling 6-4, 6-1 to Diana Shnaider
Top-seeded Coco Gauff tumbled out of the National Bank Open on Friday, falling 6-4, 6-1 to 14th-seeded Diana Shnaider in windy conditions at Sobeys Stadium.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Coco Gauff, of the United States, hits a return to Diana Shnaider, of Russia, at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:39 IST, August 10th 2024