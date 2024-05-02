Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns the ball to Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid | Image: AP

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner withdrew from the Madrid Open on Wednesday because of a hip injury.

Sinner defeated Karen Khachanov in the fourth round on Tuesday and was scheduled to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

“Very sad to have to withdraw from my next match here in Madrid,” the world No. 2 said on social media. “My hip has been bothering me this week and has slowly been getting more painful. Taking the advice from the doctors we decided it’s best to not play further and make it worse.”

The 22-year-old Sinner was expected to play in Rome before the French Open begins later this month.

The Australian Open champion holds a 28-2 record this season and was making his third appearance in Madrid.

Auger-Aliassime will play in his first ATP 1000 semifinal since Paris in 2022. The Canadian will face either third-seeded Daniil Medvedev or 30th-seeded Jiri Lehecka.