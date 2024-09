Published 07:54 IST, September 1st 2024

US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner beats Chris O’Connell to reach Round of 16

Sinner won the first five games and 21 of the first 29 points to make quite clear how things would go at Arthur Ashe Stadium and wrapped up a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory over O’Connell in under two hours.